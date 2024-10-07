Kumbh Mela 2025: 75 Quick Response Vehicles to Tackle Fire Emergencies

Seventy-five quick response vehicles, boasting fire-extinguishing capacities 20 times more effective than standard vehicles, will be deployed for the first time to address fire incidents during the Maha Kumbh Mela in January 2025. Director General of Police (DGP) (Fire) Avinash Chandra stated that these compact vehicles, each with a one-ton capacity, are designed to navigate narrow areas with ease.

Equipped with a 100 litre tank, they can extinguish as much fire as would normally require 2,000 litres of water, Chandra said. Additionally, the vehicles will be outfitted with tools for breaking, cutting, lifting, drilling, and providing first aid, according to the DGP. He also mentioned that fire-fighting boats will be deployed in the Sangam area for the first time. These boats are capable of extinguishing fires from a distance of 300 to 400 meters using river water, which will be particularly beneficial for addressing fires in tents located along the riverbank, Chandra noted.

"The department is purchasing six such boats. Along with this, All-terrain fire fighting vehicles capable of moving on sand will also be used,” he added. He said that this time 135 fire fighting motorcycles have been purchased for the Maha Kumbh Mela which will also be deployed in the fair.

“Our goal is to achieve a response time of 2 to 3 minutes, meaning that firefighting efforts should commence within that timeframe after a fire breaks out,” Chandra stated. He added that preventive measures are also being implemented to minimize fire incidents, with the fire department coordinating with the electricity department from the outset.