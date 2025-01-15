Kumbh Mela 2025: International Delegation From 10 Countries To Take Holy Dip at Sangam on January 16

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Wednesday that a 21-member international delegation from 10 countries, invited by the Centre, will take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities. The delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation was invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, arrangements for their stay have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

"On Wednesday, the delegation will tour the Maha Kumbh Mela area. A heritage walk, scheduled from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, will allow members to explore the cultural and historical heritage of Prayagraj. In the evening, dinner and rest arrangements will be provided at the Tent City," the government said in a statement.

The international delegation is scheduled to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at 8 am on Thursday, followed by an aerial tour of the Maha Kumbh area via helicopter at 9:30 am after breakfast. The tour will conclude at 1:30 pm, after which the delegation will proceed to the airport, the Uttar Pradesh government stated. The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, marks the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.