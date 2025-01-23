Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 10 Crore Pilgrims Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

The ongoing Maha Kumbh has recorded over 10 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday.

According to the statement, the milestone was crossed on Thursday at 12 PM. The world’s largest religious gathering, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26.

The government noted a steady rise in the number of pilgrims, with lakhs arriving daily to bathe and seek spiritual merit. The footfall surges into crores during major bathing festivals, highlighting the significance of the event.

"The 10 crore figure was surpassed at noon on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing Maha Kumbh," it said in the statement.

The statement also pointed out that the Yogi Adityanath government had earlier estimated that over 45 crore people would visit the Maha Kumbh this year.

The statement added that the enthusiasm and fervor among the devotees in Prayagraj remain high. People from across the country and the world have been arriving in large numbers to take part in the sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

It further said that the total number of pilgrims who have bathed at the Sangam by January 23 had crossed the 10 crore mark. The highest number of pilgrims (around 3.5 crore) had bathed during the Makar Sankranti festival, while over 1.7 crore took part in the Paush Purnima festival.