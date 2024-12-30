Kumbh Mela 2025: Seven-Tier Security System Set for Safety of 40 Crore Devotees in Prayagraj

A seven-tier security arrangement has been implemented to safeguard over 40 crore visitors anticipated for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. Temporary police stations and checkpoints have been established across urban and rural areas, as well as near railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and other major routes, local authorities confirmed.

The security will be further bolstered by the deployment of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, National Disaster Response Force, Central Armed Police Forces, BDD, and AS Check teams. The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Sunday that reserve units will be stationed for both urban and rural areas. Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba stated that 13 temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints are being set up to bolster security, increasing the total number of stations from 44 to 57. Approximately 10,000 police personnel will be deployed across Prayagraj’s urban and rural areas.

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate's permanent and temporary infrastructure has been divided into eight zones, 18 sectors, 21 companies, two reserve companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), five companies of the PAC, four teams of the NDRF, 12 teams for AS Check and 4 BDD teams, the statement said.

