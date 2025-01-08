Kumbh Mela 2025: UPSRTC to Deploy Over 7,000 Rural Buses and 24x7 WhatsApp Helpline

Maha Kumbh, set to commence in the pilgrimage city of Prayagraj on January 13, will see the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) operating electric buses to ensure the smooth movement of devotees. The Transport Corporation announced plans to deploy 7,000 rural buses and 350 shuttle buses within the Maha Kumbh area to manage the heavy influx of pilgrims.

Additionally, during the primary bathing days, buses arriving from districts near Prayagraj will operate from eight temporary bus stations set up in the outer fair area. This arrangement aims to streamline crowd management and ensure smooth transit, the statement added.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh stated that crores of devotees are expected at the Maha Kumbh, with extensive safety and convenience measures in place. A fully operational Command Control Center will provide real-time updates and 24×7 support to assist drivers, conductors, and passengers in case of any bus-related issues.

Additionally, instructions have been issued to maintain regular communication with the Control Room at Jhunsi, Prayagraj, ensuring updates are provided to higher management every two hours, he said.

Passengers can seek assistance from the Command Control Center via the toll-free number 18001802877 or WhatsApp at 9415049606, with immediate help provided whenever possible, the statement said.