Kunal Ghosh meets Derek O’Brien, remains vague on settlement of 'differences'

Kolkata, May 4 Days after his removal as the state General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Kunal Ghosh on Saturday met the party’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

Ghosh was accompanied by the state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

However, what was discussed during the meeting is not known yet as Ghosh remained vague on whether he settled his differences with the Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP who on May 1 issued a statement announcing the removal of Ghosh as the party’s state General Secretary.

“Some discussions took place, the details of which I will not disclose to the media. Just wait and watch the next developments,” Ghosh told mediapersons after the meeting.

On May 1, Ghosh had described O’Brien as a “quiz master” after the latter announced the decision to strip Ghosh of the key post.

“I have one question for the quiz mister. What is the justification of such a statement when it was me who wanted to be relieved from the two posts of general secretary and spokesperson much earlier,” he had said, adding that no communication regarding his removal was made to him by the party leadership.

Asked specifically if he has settled his differences with the party leadership, Ghosh said on Saturday, “It is not possible to say yes or no. The healing of the wound has just started. It is difficult to say right now if it will be completely healed."

When asked if he will be reinstated in his post as Trinamool state General Secretary, Ghosh said, “Portfolio is not important. What is important is love.”

He also sang two lines of a song from Satyajit Ray's cult film 'Heerak Rajar Deshe', which translates to “The air is filled with joy”.

Bratya Basu also remained vague on the outcome of the meeting.

“I am with the Trinamool Congress. Another person connected to Trinamool came along with me to meet someone who is also associated with Trinamool. There is no reason to create any hype on this. Discussions were held on election tactics, which I cannot disclose now,” Basu said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor