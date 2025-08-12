Kunal Ghosh sends legal notice to RG Kar victim's father after accusing him of settling the case with CBI

Kolkata, Aug 12 West Bengal Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh, on Tuesday, claimed that he sent a legal notice to the father of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim over the latter accusing Ghosh of settling the case with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on behalf of the West Bengal government by paying them money.

"While expressing full respect and sympathy towards Abhaya's father, I am saying that today a legal notice has been sent to him. My lawyer, Ayan Chakraborty, has sent the letter. I hope he will receive the letter tomorrow or the day after," said Ghosh in a social media statement.

According to the Trinamool Congress leader, Abhaya's father even told media persons that the CBI has taken money and ruined the investigation.

Abhaya's father also alleged that "the state government has given money to the CBI. Kunal Ghosh went to the CGO complex office and settled the RG Kar rape case".

"They cannot just keep saying whatever comes in their mouths or whatever someone teaches them to say. If he (Abhaya's father) does not apologise, he will have to prove in court what he has said. My lawyer Ayan Chakraborty has given him four days to respond after receiving the letter. After that, I will file a case," Ghosh said.

On Monday, the Trinamool Congress leader criticised Abhaya's father for making such a false allegation against him.

"The victim's father said that the CBI had taken money, and Kunal Ghosh went and settled with the case at the CGO Complex office. He is crossing all the limits of lies and drama. I understand the pain of a father who has lost his daughter. But that leaves room for questioning the words of those who are doing and saying whatever they are saying. On whose words and on what information did you make false allegations in my name like this?" Ghosh asked on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor