Kunal Ghosh's social media post reignites debate over 'old vs new' Trinamool leaders

New Delhi, Oct 4 Even as speculations continue over Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh's cryptic social media post against senior party leaders remaining silent rather than defend the party, its supremo Mamata Banerjee, and the West Bengal government, the issue has rekindled the debate over "old vs new" leaders in the party.

He has a penchant for speaking out loud even if it is seen as politically or diplomatically incorrect.

Ghosh spoke out against veteran Trinamool leaders like Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Ray, Kalyan Banerjee, among other Lok Sabha candidates of his party before next year's Assembly elections.

He even participated in an event organised by Bandyopadhyay's adversary, which reportedly cost him his party post.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew and heir apparent, Abhishek Banerjee, is also known to encourage young Trinamool leaders.

Therefore, Ghosh's actions led to a hypothesis that he was acting on Abhishek Banerjee's behalf.

However, Ghosh soon staged a comeback.

Mamata Banerjee throughout backed her choice of party candidates and all of them went ahead to successfully return to the Lok Sabha.

But tensions persisted, as what is referred to "old vs young" battle within the Trinamool Congress.

Critics point to it as result of differences in opinion between Mamata Banerjee and the three-time MP from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee.

There have been calls, even billboards, hailing Abhishek Banerjee's leadership.

There are unconfirmed reports of the existence of opposite "camps", each aligned to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Certain "followers" on one side have said in private that Mamata Banerjee's political and administrative methods are "antiquated" and the party needs to "modernise".

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee's loyalists claim that such efforts at "modernisation" is turning into a "corporatisation" of the party.

Many among the "seniors" were said to have been against seeking consultancy from I-PAC, once led by Prashant Kishor before his direct entry into politics.

However, it was the "new" party camp that is said to have influenced her decision in the face-off with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as a major political force in the state.

However, a section of Trinamool leaders have tried to give the controversy a new garb with a call for "Mamata Banerjee our leader, Abhishek our general".

However, critics soon pointed out that "general" implies the rising clout of Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary, who is being seen as leading the organisation while Mamata Banerjee attended to governance.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister herself had earlier publicly admitted to lacking enough time for her party organisation.

Meanwhile, when the state government was on the receiving end for several administrative lapses, including the rape and murder of an intern at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Hospital, senior leaders were found wanting in coming to its rescue.

A few Trinamool leaders spoke against the administration and even participated in the symbolic protest.

At that time too, Ghosh accused senior Trinamool leaders of remaining silent, and not taking the responsibility of defending the party and the state administration.

A senior leader, part of the organisational team, in private once accused the state government for administrative lapses and said that it should thus solve the problem without the party's involvement.

If this is the beginning of another controversy, it does not augur well for the ruling Trinamool Congress with West Bengal Assembly elections just few months away.

