‘Kuno cheetahs to soon roam in Rajasthan via proposed wildlife corridor’

Jaipur, Feb 6 Cheetahs from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park will soon be able to move freely into Rajasthan, as a new wildlife corridor is in the works, state Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma confirmed this to IANS.

"A corridor will be developed to connect Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, allowing free movement of tigers and cheetahs between the two states. With this, cheetahs from Kuno will be able to enter Rajasthan naturally," Sharma said.

The project will be jointly monitored by both state governments, with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) set to be signed soon in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The corridor, spanning approximately 6,500 square km, will stretch from Dholpur to Sita Mata Wildlife Sanctuary, facilitating a more natural habitat for the big cats.

India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction program saw eight cheetahs brought from Namibia, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi released into Kuno National Park on September 17, 2022, marking the species’ return to the country.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released five more cheetahs into the wild at Kuno on Wednesday. Among them was Veera, a female cheetah who gave birth to two cubs on February 4. The other released cheetahs included Asha and her three cubs. Additionally, two cheetahs, Agni and Vayu, have been roaming freely since their release on International Cheetah Day, December 4, 2024.

Officials confirmed that Rajasthan was originally considered as a site for the relocated cheetahs, but due to logistical challenges, they were moved to Madhya Pradesh instead. However, the upcoming corridor will now ease movement for the animals, reducing the efforts required to track them as they frequently cross state borders.

This corridor will be a win-win for both the cheetahs and wildlife authorities, ensuring a seamless and safer habitat for the species, officials said.

