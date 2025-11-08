Kupwara Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces During Search Operation in Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army neutralised two suspected terrorists in the Kupwara district of the Keran sector. Search of the area in progress, said Chinar Corps in a post on X. Security forces launched a search operation in the area after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X.

VIDEO | Kupwara, J&K: Security forces neutralised two terrorists today during Operation Pimple in the Keran sector.



The joint operation was launched yesterday, following specific intelligence inputs about an infiltration attempt.

Based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies, troops of the Indian Army initiated a coordinated operation in the Keran sector on November 7 to intercept suspected infiltrators. During the search, alert troops spotted suspicious activity. When challenged, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. A contact was established and the terrorists have been trapped.

OP PIMPLE, Keran, Kupwara



On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped.

"On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped. Op continues," Chinar Corps stated in a post on X. The operation is underway and further details are awaited.