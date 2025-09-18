Kurmi caste organisations in Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha call for rail roko from Sep 20, police on alert

Ranchi, Sep 18 Kurmi caste organisations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha have announced a rail roko agitation from September 20 to press their long-standing demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Police and railway authorities have stepped up security across sensitive zones following the announcement.

The Jharkhand Police said tight security arrangements are in place, with additional forces and magistrates deployed in areas identified as protest hotspots.

Intelligence agencies have also issued alerts to the railway administration regarding the possible train operations.

In Jharkhand, protesters are expected to block railway tracks at several key stations and junctions, including Muri, Gomoh, Neemdih, Ghaghra, Chandil, Hansdiha, Chhota Gamharia, Dumri, Ganjia Barrage, and Parasnath.

Officials have stressed that ensuring passenger safety, maintaining law and order, and protecting railway property will remain top priorities during the agitation.

This will not be the first such protest. In September 2023, thousands of Kurmi members had paralysed train services in Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal for five consecutive days by squatting on railway tracks. The agitation was withdrawn following high-level talks with the government.

However, Kurmi leaders allege that no progress has been made since then. "The government has not moved forward on the issues agreed upon in the talks. Therefore, there is no option but to resort to another agitation," said Sheetal Ohdar, President of the Totemic Kurmi Vikas Morcha (TKVM) in Jharkhand.

The Kurmi community, currently classified under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, has been agitating for ST recognition for years. They say that the absence of the ST status deprives them of adequate representation and reservation benefits in education and employment.

Just last week, Kurmi organisations staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to highlight their demand.

In West Bengal, Kurmi groups had also announced a rail roko movement last year. However, the Calcutta High Court declared the blockade unlawful and directed the state to ensure that railway services were not disrupted.

