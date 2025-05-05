Kurukshetra Temple Theft: Thieves Steal Silver Sheet from Shivling at Shukra Tirth temple in Pehowa, Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

A video of a theft involving the stealing of a silver sheet from a Shivling has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district at the Shukra Tirth temple in Pehowa. The footage shows two thieves entering the temple and attempting to steal the silver sheet covering the Shivling.

In the viral video, one of the thieves is seen removing the silver nag (snake) ornament from the idol before trying to detach the sheet. Unable to remove it with his bare hands, the second thief hands him a screwdriver, which he then uses to successfully remove the sheet. Surprisingly, after taking the sheet, the thief places the nag back on the Shivling, possibly to avoid immediate suspicion.

Kurukshetra, Haryana: Silver sheets from a Shivling at Shukra Tirth temple in Pehowa were stolen by two thieves, caught on CCTV. Mahant Deepak Giri filed a complaint; police are investigating using the footage pic.twitter.com/29rCXvHHO9 — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2025

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife, Lover, and Five Others Arrested for Husband's Murder In Balrampur

The local police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage in order to identify and apprehend the culprits.