Kurukshetra’s ‘Chakravyuha’ has come back to India: LoP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 29 Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday while discussing the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha criticised the Central government and said that Kurukshetra’s ‘Chakravyuha’ has come back to the country as the government has failed to address the issue of unemployment and paper leaks.

“Abhimanyu was trapped in the Chakravyuha. I researched about the Chakravyuha and found that it is also known as Padmavyuha or lotus formation,” the LoP said.

He said that Abhimanyu was killed after being trapped by six people, namely Dronacharya, Karna, Kripacharya, Kritavarma, Ashwathama, and Shakuni in the Chakravyuha.

“In the 21st century, there is a new Chakravyuha, which too is in the Lotus shape whose sign PM Modi wears on his chest. Hindustan’s youth, farmers, women, and small and medium businesses have been trapped in the same Chakravyuha,” the LoP said.

He said today also there are six people who control the Chakravyuha.

“The Chakravyuha that has captured India has three elements. The first is the idea of monopoly capital that two people should be allowed to own the entire wealth of India. So, one element of the Chakravyuha is coming from the concentration of power. The second, element are the institutions, agencies CBI, ED, IT Dept of this nation and third is the political executive,” the LoP said.

He said that these three put together are at the heart of the Chakravyuha and have devastated the country.

“My expectation was that this Budget would weaken the power of this Chakravyuha and would help the youth, labourers, small businesses and farmers of this country. But what we have seen is that the Budget’s sole aim is to strengthen this framework which is to help the big businesses. To strengthen the framework of the political monopoly that destroys the democratic structure and finally the framework of Deep State or the agencies,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

He added that the first thing this Chakravyuha did was snatch jobs by destroying small and medium businesses which was done by demonetisation, GST and ‘tax terrorism.’

“You people talk of terrorism. A person who runs a small business gets a call at midnight from the GST or IT Department and becomes a victim of ‘tax terrorism’. And the government has done nothing to stop it in the Budget,” the LoP said.

He alleged that because of this “tax terrorism”, and also because “during the COVID pandemic the government helped big businesses and destroyed the small and medium businesses, youth in today’s India are unable to get jobs.”

“In the Budget, the Finance Minister spoke about the internship programme. She said that this programme will take place in only 500 big companies in the country. Hence, 99 per cent of the youth in the country will not be able to benefit from this programme. You first broke the leg and now are treating it with a Band-Aid,” the LoP said.

MP Rahul Gandhi said that the main problem faced by the youth today was paper leaks.

“You have made two Chakravyuhas. On one side is the joblessness Chakravyuha and on the other side, there is the paper leak Chakravyuha. In the last 10 years, paper leaks have taken place 70 times.

“The Finance Minister in her speech has not spoken a single word about the paper leaks which is an important issue for the youth.

“FM Sitharaman has also approved the minimum budget for education in the last 20 years which is only 2.5 per cent of the GDP,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

