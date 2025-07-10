Kushinagar Dog Attack: 5-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Pack of Stray Dogs in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

A five-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Ward No. 26 of Amiya Tripathi Nagar in the Kasya Kotwali area on Wednesday. The incident, caught on CCTV and the video of the attack has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the dogs dragging the child nearly 20 metres onto the road and biting him repeatedly.

According to the reports, the boy, identified as Anik, was playing outside his house when the incident occurred. His mother was inside the house at the time. A neighbour, identified as Nancy, rushed out and managed to rescue the child by chasing away the dogs.

Anik sustained 18 deep wounds and was first taken to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to a medical college due to the severity of his injuries. Doctors reportedly said his condition has since improved.

In another tragic case, a 23-year-old MBA graduate from Tamil Nadu’ Thinnur village died of rabies after being bitten by a stray dog and not getting medical help. Edwin Brian was bitten by a stray dog a few days earlier but ignored the bite. He did not tell his family or go to a doctor.

On Wednesday, he started showing signs of rabies such as strange behaviour and spitting. His family took him to the Primary Health Centre in Kakkadasam. As his condition got worse, he was moved to a private hospital in Thalli, then to the government hospital, and later to the Hosur District Government Hospital. Doctors gave him a rabies vaccine, but it was too late. He died within a few hours.