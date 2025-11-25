Kutch: BSF Detains Pakistani-Origin Couple Near Pillar 1016 on India–Pakistan Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday detained a Pakistani-origin couple near Pillar 1016 along the India-Pakistan Border international border in Rapar tehsil in Gujarat's Kutch. The couple identified as Popat Kumar (24), son of Nathu Bhai, and Gauri (24), daughter of Gulab.

This is another detention by security forces along the Indo-Pak border in less than two months. BSF personnel intercepted the couple near Kuda village and subjected them to detailed questioning.

Earlier, a pair identified as Toto and Meena was caught near Ratanpar in the Khadir region, according to Desh Gujarat. A formal complaint is expected to be filed at the Balasar police station on Tuesday. According to officials, the detained couple was later handed over to the Balasar police for legal action. The Kutch border—across Khadir and Rapar—frequently reports such intrusions.