Kutch district issues advisory amid rising tensions with Pakistan, residents urged to stay indoors

Kutch, May 10 District administration in Gujarat's Kutch has issued an advisory urging residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement.

The advisory follows recent incidents of drone attacks intercepted by the Indian Armed Forces in the region.

Lok Sabha MP Vinod Chavda also issued a public appeal, urging residents to cooperate fully with the advisory.

"We all know the situation the country is facing. Kutch, being on the international border, is a sensitive district. I request everyone to support the government and administration during the blackout. Participate in the blackout, do not step out of your homes without reason, stay indoors, and do not panic," Chavda said.

"The country is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is protected by a capable armed forces. To boost the morale of our forces, let us all cooperate with the administration and government. If you see any suspicious item or person, immediately inform the administration or police," he said.

Kutch Collector and District Magistrate in a post on social media platform X said: "All the citizens of Kutch district are asked to stay safe at home throughout the day. Citizens should not go out unnecessarily. Even during the night, we should all strictly follow the blackout. There is no need to panic. Let's follow the instructions given by the administration."

This comes after a series of drone incursions from Pakistan that were intercepted by the Indian Armed Forces in Kutch, with some sightings occurring late Friday night and early this morning.

In response to the threat, the town of Bhuj, where one of the drones was spotted, has been placed on high alert. The local market has been closed, and most shops remain shut as police patrol the area.

Despite this, some residents were seen rushing to the few shops that stayed open to purchase essential goods.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols.

