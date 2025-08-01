Kutch: Moving Truck-Trailer Catches Fire on Gandhidham-Kandla Highway, Traffic Disrupted (Watch)

Vehicles catching fire on highways occur frequently, and one such incident took place on the Gandhidham-Kandla Highway in the Kutch area of Gujarat in the early hours of Friday, August 1. A truck-trailer caught fire near Katariya, causing panic among drivers after a running truck suddenly went up in flames on the busy highway.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade teams from Surendranagar and nearby areas rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the fire under control.

Visuals From the Spot

According to reports, the truck’s tyre suddenly burst with a loud explosion, engulfing the vehicle in flames. Traffic was temporarily halted on the highway to prevent damage to other vehicles.