Kuwait fire: 14 Keralites under treatment out of danger

Kochi, June 15 Fourteen Keralites, presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kuwait, are reported to be out of danger.

The fire that broke out at a labour camp in Kuwait on Wednesday left 45 Indians dead, of which 24 were Keralites.

Of the 24, 23 bodies arrived at Kochi on Friday, while the other Keralite whose family is based in Mumbai, the body was taken there.

The dead and injured were employees in a company co-owned by Keralite K.G. Abraham who has multiple business interests in the Middle East and also owns a five-star hotel in Kochi.

According to his son, after the tragedy struck, Abraham, unable to bear the aftermath of the fire, has been admitted to a hospital, here.

