Kuwait set to crackdown on expat protesters following Prophet Muhammad row

New Delhi, June 13: Kuwait is set to arrest and deport expat protestors who held a demonstration in the country following comments on Prophet Muhammad by BJP office-bearers. The security agencies initiated the process of identifying protestors and arresting them to be deported, reported prominent local daily Al Rai.

The report quoted unnamed government sources as saying that expatriates who participated in the demonstration will be expelled and deported from the country.

Some Ind along with others had gathered recently following Friday prayers in the Fahaleel locality in Kuwait to denounce comments against the Prophet.

Kuwait, like other neighbouring Gulf nations, shows zero tolerance toward any kind of protest, demonstration, or gatherings. Such acts are considered as serious violations of the law.

"The detectives are in the process of arresting them and referring them to the deportation centre to be deported to their countries and will be banned from entering Kuwait again, reports Al Rai. All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstration."

Earlier Iran's foreign minister had visited India to quickly re-rail ties between the two following the Prophet controversy. "The Indian official reiterated the respect of the Indian government and officials for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Wrongdoers will be dealt with at the level of the government and related bodies," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the meeting between Hossein Abdullahian and the National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval.

While expressing satisfaction with the position of the Indian authorities in dealing with the transgressors, also cited the religious tolerance, co-existence and historical friendship between the followers of all religions in India.

In a tweet the Iranian foreign minister said: "Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue. Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements."

India began its damage control exercise when in response to the two anti-Islamic tweets posted on social media in India, the Indian Embassy in Doha said Ambassador Dipak Mittal has conveyed that the "tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements".

The embassy also said that the Indian government accords the "highest respect to all religions" in line with the country's "civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity".

"Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasising respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect," the spokesperson of the Indian embassy in Doha said.

The embassy also said that "vested interests" that are against India - Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments. "We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties," it stressed.

