KV Thomas to announce decision to participate in CPI(M) seminar today

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas will put an end to the anticipation over his participation in a seminar of CPI(M) at 11 am on Thursday.

A seminar of CPI (M) has been organised in Kerala's Kannur from April 6 to April 10.

Thomas has said that the decision to attend the seminar will be announced in a press meeting on Thursday. He has been invited for a seminar on April 9 at 5.00 pm on the subject of 'Centre-State Relations'.

Earlier, the CPI(M) has also invited Shashi Tharoor for attending two seminars as part of the 23rd party congress of CPIM which is going on in the Kannur district of Kerala.

After denying permission by the AICC for both leaders, Tharoor backtracked from his decision of attending the seminar, however, the former Union Minister has continuously approached Congress President Sonia Gandhi for permission. But Sonia Gandhi refused his request twice.

In the meantime, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran made it clear that no one is above the party.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Sudhakaran said, "We have taken a stance. If one is to remain with the party, one must follow the party policy. If I am not toeing the party line, then I too must be expelled. If KV Thomas wishes to exit from the party, he can do so. But I am sure that he will not do it. He will not attend the CPI(M) seminar also."

( With inputs from ANI )

