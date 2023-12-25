KVS cannot reject admission over EWS certificate from another state: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Dec 25 The Delhi High Court has ruled that the Centre, which controls the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), is the appropriate authority for notifying the annual income threshold to determine a child's eligibility under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

It clarified that KVS cannot reject admission based on an EWS certificate obtained from another state rather than the Delhi government.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that the Central government has notified the gross annual family income threshold for the EWS category as below Rs 8 lakh as the court held that the rejection of admission on the grounds of the EWS certificate being from Uttar Pradesh and not Delhi is untenable.

The order came in response to a petition by a man seeking admission for his son in a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi under the EWS category.

The court directed the KVS to grant admission, quashing the communication issued by authorities declining admission.

The petitioner, originally from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, moved to Delhi for work and sought admission for his son in Class 1. The court ordered admission to Class 3 due to the time lost during litigation.

While the KVS argued additional irregularities in the application, the court moulded the relief sought, directing the KVS to grant regular admission to the petitioner's ward in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narela for the academic session 2023-2024 in Class 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor