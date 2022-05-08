KVT gets record donation of Rs 5.45 cr in April

Varanasi, May 8 The Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple has received a record donation of Rs 5.45 crore in the month of April.

This is a record of sorts after the temple complex reopened in its new avatar in December last year.

Divisional Commissioner Varanasi, Deepak Agarwal, said that prior to this, the temple had received a donation of 120 kilograms of gold from a businessman from south who did not wish to be named.

Donations for the Vishwanath Dham temple can be made online as well as offline too.

