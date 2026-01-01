KYV discontinued for cars on new FASTag issued after Feb 1: NHAI

New Delhi, Jan 1 The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday announced to discontinue the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for cars for all new FASTag issuances, with effect from February 1, 2026.

This is a major step to enhance public convenience and eliminate post-activation harassment faced by highway users of cars, jeeps and vans.

“This reform will bring significant relief to lakhs of common road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYV requirements, despite having valid vehicle documents,” said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement.

For existing FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement.

KYV will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse. In the absence of any complaint, no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags.

To ensure accuracy, compliance, and system integrity while simplifying the process for users, NHAI has simultaneously strengthened pre-activation validation norms for Issuer Banks.

“FASTag activation will be permitted only after validation of vehicle details from the VAHAN database. The earlier provision allowing validation after activation has been discontinued. Where vehicle details are not available on VAHAN, Issuer Banks must validate details using the Registration Certificate (RC) before activation, with full accountability,” according to revised norms.

FASTags sold through online channels will also be activated only after complete validation by banks.

These measures ensure that all vehicle verification is completed upfront, removing the need for repeated follow-ups with customers after FASTag activation.

According to the ministry, these reforms reflect NHAI’s continued commitment to making the FASTag ecosystem citizen-friendly, transparent, and technology-driven, while simultaneously strengthening compliance and reducing grievances.

