L-G approves creation of 10 additional IT posts in Delhi Prison Department

New Delhi, Nov 1 Aiming to strengthen IT-enabled services within the Delhi Prison Department, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena has given approval for the creation of 10 additional posts in the IT cadre.

The newly established positions consist of one post of Senior System Analyst, one post of System Analyst, and eight posts of Data Processing Assistants (Assistant Programmers).

The initiative is aimed at alleviating the workload resulting from the modernisation of prisons and the digitisation of prisoner records, among other IT-related tasks.

The estimated annual financial impact for creating these 10 positions is Rs 1,02,78,792.

The proposal to create these additional IT posts has received concurrence from the IT Department, Administrative Reforms Department, and the Finance Department.

The Finance Department has agreed to the proposal with the stipulation of ensuring sufficient funds under the revenue head after obtaining the approval of the Delhi L-G.

