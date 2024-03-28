L-G directs Delhi Police Commissioner to probe derogatory post on Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi, March 28 Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday directed Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Arora, to carry out a thorough investigation into a derogatory post made on social media by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The move came after BJP leader and Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi constituency, Bansuri Swaraj submitted a complaint to the L-G, demanding investigation and registration of an FIR against Shrinate for "outraging the modesty of a woman".

According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G has forwarded the complaint to the Police Commissioner and directed to carry out the investigation "scientifically" and take legal action, if necessary, as per the law.

The officials said that the L-G has directed to ascertain the truth behind the whole episode and also the subsequent claims made by Shrinate, denying her involvement in the matter.

"The L-G has asked the Police Commissioner to investigate as to who made the said derogatory post and also the mobile phone/ device that was used for making the said post," said officials.

Saxena has also directed to verify the claims of Shrinate wherein she has denied making the said post and sought to blame it on "some individuals who have got access to her social media account".

"Further, the police will also investigate as to who deleted the post after nearly two hours and the device used for deleting the same," said the officials.

In her complaint to the L-G, Swaraj has alleged that the derogatory post made by Shrinate "outraged the modesty of a woman" and thereby, an offence under section 509 of the IPC was made out against Shrinate.

Accordingly, she demanded registration of an FIR against Shrinate.

