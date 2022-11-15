L-G Manoj Sinha participates in programme to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday participated in a programme to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at a convention centre in Jammu.

L-G Sinha congratulated the tribals on the occasion. The occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

"I wish to congratulate the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to all tribal brothers and sisters. I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and submitted a report of the apex committee and Agriculture and allied sector which PM assured will help in the implementation," he said.

Recalling Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir earlier in October this year, Sinha said that the Paharis will be given their rights and there will not be any slashing of reservations of Gujjar and Bakerwals.

"I want to say when Amit Shah ji had come to Rajouri and Barmullah, he had said that Pahari People would be given reservations but there will be no cut in the reservation of Gujjar Bakerwal and Gaddi Sipppi but some people are doing politics on this issue, Paharis will be given their rights and there will be no cut in the reservation of Gujjar and bakerwals," he said.

Shah, who was on a 3-day visit to J-K in October, reached Jammu after which he had met people from various communities including Gujjar-Bakarwal, Rajput, Pahari and Sikhs.

History was made when Shah announced that the Pahari tribes, who have been struggling for more than five decades, will be given Schedule Tribe status.

The Home Minister said that the Backward Class Commission headed by Justice GD Sharma has submitted its report, which has recommended giving ST status to the Pahari tribe soon after completing the administrative formalities.

He described the Gujjar Bakarwal and Pahari tribes as the "protectors of the borders" while also recalling their services for the security, unity and defence of the country and said that there will be no injustice to anyone.

( With inputs from ANI )

