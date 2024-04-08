L-G office writes to MHA, says Delhi ministers refused to attend meetings

New Delhi, April 8 The office of Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary, apprising the Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) about the overall situation after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, especially those related to public health infrastructure in the city and among others.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G had sought a meeting with the Delhi ministers twice, on March 29 and April 2.

"However, ministers, especially Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj instead of solving issues, indulged in public mud-slinging and refused to meet citing lame excuses," an official said.

Raj Bhawan officials further claimed that Bhardawaj on being asked for a meeting on March 29, sent a text to the L-G Secretariat that read, "we wanted an agenda for this meeting with the LG… I do not think the meeting can be called without directions of the CM. Please convey".

"On April 2, Bhardwaj made the lame excuse of the model code of conduct being in effect, despite his colleagues going public with a supposed letter from CM from ED custody, asking Ministers to take advice of the L-G if necessary in solving public issues," said the official.

"Other key ministers - Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot and Atishi have also shown lack of seriousness and insensitivity and declined to attend the meeting with L-G, on the matters affecting the day-to-day lives of the citizens of Delhi in the aftermath of the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," the letter from L-G Secretariat to the MHA read.

The letter mentioned that ministers were informed to attend the meeting convened by the L-G concerning departments of water, education, health, transport, environment and forest etc, but all of them, through emails, declined to attend the meeting on the grounds that since the Model Code of Conduct is in force, it would not be appropriate to convene such a meeting.

