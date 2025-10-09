L. Murugan slams DMK over ‘Caste Name Removal’ drive, calls it political gimmick

Chennai, Oct 9 Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan has sharply criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s recent decision to remove caste-linked names such as “colony” from streets, localities, and public documents, calling it a “politically motivated exercise aimed at renaming everything after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi".

In a strongly worded statement, Dr. Murugan accused the DMK government of indulging in “cosmetic social justice” while ignoring deep-rooted caste atrocities in the state.

“How can those who still maintain colonies within their own party and government claim to remove caste names from public life?” he asked.

He alleged that the ruling DMK, facing public discontent and nearing the end of its term, was trying to divert attention through symbolic moves.

“The government that boasts of revolutionary reforms such as renaming student hostels as ‘Social Justice Hostels’ and removing the word ‘colony’ from records is only making hollow announcements. These are nothing but empty publicity stunts,” he said.

Citing several incidents of caste-based violence and discrimination, Dr. Murugan pointed out that the government had failed to act decisively.

“Since 2021, Scheduled Caste communities have suffered countless atrocities—murders, attacks, and humiliations. What justice have they received?” he asked.

Referring to the 2022 incident in Pudukkottai district where human waste was allegedly mixed into a drinking water tank in a Dalit area, he said, “The entire nation was shocked, yet justice has still not been delivered.”

He further alleged that untouchability and social discrimination continue in many parts of Tamil Nadu.

“Double tumbler systems, segregated cremation grounds, and denial of temple entry for Dalits remain a grim reality,” he said, accusing the “so-called Dravidian model” of perpetuating inequality. Murugan said the DMK government’s renaming list revealed its “true intent".

“The names of saints like the Nayanmars and Alwars who spread Tamil and Bhakti movements are missing. The government has ignored freedom fighters like Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Rani Velu Nachiyar, the Marudu brothers, V.O. Chidambaranar, and Subramania Siva.

Even the names of former chief ministers like Rajaji, M.G.R., and Jayalalithaa have been omitted. Only Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi seem to matter,” he charged.

He alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s “hidden agenda” was to ensure that every public place in Tamil Nadu bore his father’s name.

“Since he knows DMK will not return to power, Stalin is in a hurry to rename the entire state after Karunanidhi,” Murugan said. “If this trend continues, Tamil Nadu itself may soon be renamed after him.”

The minister called the move a “deceptive political drama” and urged the state government to release a new and inclusive list of names that honours leaders from all communities and political backgrounds. “The people of Tamil Nadu will not accept this fraudulent renaming campaign,” he warned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor