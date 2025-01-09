Labourers trapped in Assam's coal mine; water channels create hurdle for rescue team

Guwahati, Jan 9 The efforts to rescue trapped labourers from a coal mine in Assam's Umrangso locality in the Dima Hasao district continue but the pouring of water into the tunnel is creating hurdles for the rescue team, officials said on Wednesday.

Harmeet Singh, Special DGP of Assam Police, who has been looking after the rescue operation, said, "The de-watering of the tunnel was done; however, there are channels which are pouring water back into the tunnel. We have been bringing small pumps to extract water from the tunnel and meanwhile, the Navy divers are looking into the tunnels for the rescue effort. However, as of now, they could not spot anything."

He also added that the Indian Navy rescue team has been trying to look inside the coal mine with the help of a Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV).

The rescue team also deployed advanced gears to go into the various tunnels inside the coal mine.

Meanwhile, Singh also mentioned that the recovered body of a labourer was sent to Haflong for the post-mortem and after due procedure it will be handed over to the family.

Earlier on Wednesday, the body of one of the trapped labourers in the coal mine was recovered by the para divers, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to X, CM Sarma said, "21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family."

The Chief Minister also added that the rescue operation is in full swing with Army and NDRF personnel entering the well.

At least nine labourers have been identified who were trapped in a coal mine in the Umrangso locality.

Out of the nine labourers who were trapped still in the coal mine, one is a Nepali national, one from West Bengal and the rest hail from different parts of Assam.

They have been identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khusi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor