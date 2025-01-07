Labourers trapped in coal mine, Army team reaches Assam’s Umrangso

Guwahati, Jan 7 A task force of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have reached Umrangso in the Dima Hasao district of Assam where at least nine labourers are trapped in a coal mine, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Army official said, “Engineers Task Force with equipment, divers and medical teams from the #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles have joined rescue efforts in Umrangso, Assam. All efforts are underway in close coordination with the civil administration.”

On Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that at least nine labourers have been identified who were trapped in a coal mine in Umrango locality.

The state administration and police have launched an operation to rescue the trapped labourers in the mine. According to police, the exact number of labourers who got trapped inside the coal mine is still unknown.

Out of the nine labourers who were trapped still in the coal mine, one is a national of Nepal, one from West Bengal and the rest hail from different parts of Assam.

The miners have been identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khusi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.

The state administration sought assistance from the Army in the rescue operation.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “We have requested the Army’s assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts.”

The CM has sent the District Commissioner and superintendent of Police of the Dima Hasao district to the site.

Earlier, Food and Civil Supply Minister Kaushik Rai rushed to the site. “Distressing news from Umrangshu, where laborers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP, and my colleague, Shri Kaushik Rai, are rushing to the site. Praying to God for everyone’s safety,” CM Sarma mentioned in an X post soon after the news came on Monday.

