Lack of confidence in Rahul Gandhi, says BJP following Mamata's remarks on INDIA bloc

New Delhi, Dec 7 The BJP on Saturday took potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's willingness to lead the INDIA bloc, asserting that it highlights a lack of confidence among alliance partners in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's leadership as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

This reaction came after Mamata expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Opposition bloc and indicated her readiness to lead it if given the opportunity.

The West Bengal CM stated that, while she would not leave Bengal, she could ensure the smooth functioning of the alliance from there. Her remarks followed TMC MP Kirti Azad's call for Mamata to be made the head of the INDIA bloc.

The BJP used the development to attack the Opposition, accusing it of internal power struggles.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "They know there will be no leadership vacancies in Delhi for decades. However, within their alliance, many families are vying for power, and their goal is singular -- leadership."

"Since they cannot secure positions at the Centre, they are now scrambling for leadership roles within the alliance," he added.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari added that the INDIA bloc does not take Rahul Gandhi seriously.

"This clearly shows that Rahul Gandhi's leadership is not taken seriously by the INDIA bloc. They are preoccupied with undermining each other politically and cannot focus on anything productive," he told IANS.

"SP fights Congress and the Congress fights SP, TMC fights Congress, and Congress fights TMC. This validates what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said repeatedly -- this alliance is driven by ego, and its members are constantly at odds. After the elections, this alliance will dissolve," he added.

Bhandari further slammed Rahul Gandhi's leadership, stating, "Despite being promoted over 80 times, neither the public nor the INDIA bloc leaders seem to take Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seriously. This demonstrates Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity. Even their own alliance members are now vocal about this."

