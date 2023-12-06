Lack of guidance pushes children towards drug intake: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Dec 6 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that lack of proper guidance pushes children towards drug intake.

Speaking at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong on Tuesday, the chief minister introduced the twin programs, DREAM and BUILD, which are designed to end drug usage and rehabilitate those who consume drugs.

Drug Rehabilitation, Elimination and Action Mission is referred to by the abbreviation DREAM, and Bringing Unity in Locale Against Drugs is known as BUILD.

The chief minister talked about the various initiatives the state government has taken for young people in the areas of sports, music, and entrepreneurship in order to help them focus their potential and ability on positive endeavors rather than giving in to the dangers of drug misuse.

"They will be focused and work toward it once they have a sense of purpose and goal in their lives," he stated.

Additionally, Sangma said that a certain portion of the Chief Minister's Elevate program would be reserved for organisations that combat drug misuse and for entrepreneurs who had successfully quit consuming drugs.

One of the most important tools for a state or nation to transition from a conservative to a sustainable, regenerative economy, according to Sangma, is its youth.

He stated, "The government is focusing a lot of its policies and programmes on youth in order to have a more holistic policy to push what is important for us, that is our youth."

The Meghalaya Chief Minister went on to say that the stakeholder approach, which puts the focus on the stakeholder rather than the attained targets as in the scheme-based approach, is necessary for the successful implementation of a visionary program.

The occasion was attended by senior officials such as Director General of Police L R Bishnoi, MLA Mawkyrwat, Renikton Lyngdoh, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, and Minister of Social Welfare Paul Lyngdoh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor