Lack of mid-rung leadership, making power transition in Kerala unit of Congress tough

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 In the absence of mid-rung leaders, the Congress in Kerala is finding it tough to fill the vacuum created by the exit of yesteryear veterans.

Looking back on the party, one finds that veterans like A.K.Antony, Oommen Chandy, Vayalar Ravi, Aryadan Mohammed.

V. M. Sudheeran, Mullapally Ramachandran all belonged to one generation of party leaders who grew up in the party around the same time. Now with Chandy and Mohammed passing away, while the rest, with age catching up and mostly relegated to their own circle, there appears to be a huge vacuum and that appears to have put the grand old party in a spot of bother.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said just compare the Congress with the two Communists parties (CPI-M and CPI), "The biggest bane of the Congress is the veterans in the party had a long and extended run and in the process, they were unable to create a second or third generation, who could smoothly fit into their shoes, with the passing of time," said the critic.

"At the same time just look at the two Communists parties, there is no dearth of second and third line leaders who gets upgraded to the next level in the political arena, be it in the legislature or for party work and that's their advantage compared to the Congress party," added the critic.

A look into the present leadership of the Congress reveals that it revolves around present State party president K.Sudhakaran, who is 75, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan- 59, veteran legislators Ramesh Chennithala who is 67 and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan- 69 years.

One reason why the Communist parties appear to be on a strong wicket is they have leaders at all age groups right from the 30s, which is lacking in the grand-old party.

Among the present lot of the new generation Congress leaders, the leading ones include Shafi Parambil, Mathew Kuzhalnaden, Rogi John to name a few, which is not enough, if one compares to the huge numbers that the Communists parties have especially the CPI-M.

