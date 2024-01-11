'Lack of proof': Delhi court acquits 3 accused of sexual assaulting minor

New Delhi, Jan 11 A Delhi court has acquitted three men who were charged with sexually assaulting a minor over eight years ago, stating that the charges were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Shirish Aggarwal stressed the need for greater scrutiny and corroboration of the minor's testimony, pointing out contradictions and inconsistencies in her statements and her mother's account.

The accused, referred to as 'D,' 'S,' and 'J,' faced charges under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other penal offences.

The alleged incident occurred on August 29, 2015.

The court noted that the complainant, a minor, accused her relatives of forcibly entering her house, beating her, issuing threats, and engaging in sexual misconduct. However, it observed that apart from the threats, other allegations made by the minor were absent in her mother's complaint.

Additionally, the court highlighted pre-existing disputes between the complainant's family and the accused.

The judge also raised questions about the minor's testimony, particularly regarding the accused holding her hand with sexual intent and staring at her. It stressed the need for corroboration from other witnesses and noted inconsistencies in the testimonies of the minor and her mother.

The court also dismissed evidence regarding alleged injuries suffered by the minor during the incident, stating that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

The photocopy of the complainant's birth certificate, presented to establish her age, was deemed inadmissible as evidence because it lacked verification of authenticity. Consequently, the court acquitted the accused 'D,' 'S,' and 'J' of the charges.

