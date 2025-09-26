Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Leh, Sep 26 Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday, two days after violent protests demanding statehood rocked Leh, leaving four people dead and nearly 90 others injured.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directly blamed Wangchuk for instigating the unrest.

The arrest also comes a day after the MHA cancelled the registration of Wangchuk's non-profit 'Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh' (SECMOL) to receive contributions from abroad under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA, 2010.

Following the clashes, curfew was imposed in Leh and Kargil to restore order. Ladakh Police have registered multiple FIRs and detained over 50 people.

Officials said that mobs resorted to arson, targeting the BJP office, the Hill Council building, and several vehicles, including those belonging to security forces. Petrol bombs were reportedly used in the attacks.

The four civilians killed in security force firing have been identified as Tsewang Tharchin, 46, of Skurbuchan, a retired Ladakh Scouts soldier; Stanzin Namgayal, 24, of Igoo; Jigmet Dorjay of Kharnakling; and Rinchen Dadul, 21, of Hanu. Their bodies were handed over to their families on Thursday.

Among the 90 injured, seven sustained serious injuries and 20 suffered major trauma. One critically injured person was airlifted to New Delhi for treatment, while 18 remain hospitalised, including seven who underwent major surgeries.

The Leh district administration has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, coaching centres and Anganwadi centres for two days starting September 26. Authorities are also probing the role of outsiders, including youth from Nepal and Jammu’s Doda district, some of whom were among the injured.

The MHA and the UT administration have warned of strict action against those involved in the violence, with some likely to face charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Police sources said two Congress councillors are also under investigation for their alleged role.

Meanwhile, to prevent further escalation, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of more than five people have been imposed across Leh and extended to Kargil, where the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had called for a shutdown.

