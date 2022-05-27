Ladakh bus accident: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh condole death of soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the bus accident in Ladakh that claimed seven lives of Indian Army personnel on Friday.

"Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also expressed their grief on the accident and wished for the speedy recovery of injured Army personnel.

"The accident that took place when an Indian Army bus fell into a river in Ladakh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who have lost their lives in this accident. The injured have been taken for speedy treatment, I pray to God for their speedy recovery," Shah said in a tweet.

The Defence Minister also spoke to Chief of Army, General Manoj Pande and discussed the steps taken to save the lives of injured soldiers.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our brave Indian Army personnel due to a Bus tragedy in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said.

"Spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, who apprised me of the situation and steps taken by the Army to save the lives of the injured soldiers. The Army is providing all possible assistance to the injured personnel," he further tweeted.

Condoling the bus accident in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the selfless service of the Army personnel who lost their lives in the incident today will always be remembered.

"Deeply pained to learn about loss of lives of our brave Army personnel in a tragic bus accident in Ladakh. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured," said the Office of the J-K LG.

Further, Punjab Lok Congress Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed grief over the incident and said, "Extremely shocked and deeply pained over the loss of 7 precious lives of our brave soldiers in an accident in Ladakh. My profound condolences to the bereaved families."

As many as seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday

There were 26 soldiers in the bus, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif.

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants.

( With inputs from ANI )

