Ladakh incident: Last rites of Lance havildar Muhammad Shylaj performed in Kerala

Last rites of Lance havildar Muhammad Shylaj, who died in a road accident in the Turtuk area of Ladakh on May 27, were performed in Malappuram on Sunday evening.

As many as seven Army soldiers died and 19 were injured after their vehicle skidded off a road and plunged into the Shyok river in Ladakh on Friday.

The Air Force moved the injured soldiers to the Army Command Hospital at Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula district, said an Army statement on Friday. "Seven individuals have been declared dead so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well," it said.

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted: "Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also had spoken to the Army chief General Manoj Pande on the incident.

