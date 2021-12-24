Ladakh reports 24 new cases, Chadar trek cancelled

Union Territory of Ladakh reported 24 new positive cases of coronavirus. On Friday, 19 patients were cured and discharged from hospital. Covid-19 active cases in Ladakh stand at 201, including 154 cases in Leh and 47 cases in Kargil district.

Meanwhile, the advisor of Ladakh, Umang Narula, reviewed measures with senior officers to tackle the rising Covid cases. He has directed strict enforcement of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and immediate additional procurement of medical supplies.

In light of the current COVID-19 situation and detection of Omicron variant cases in the district, Chadar Trek and other winter tourism activities have been suspended by the Leh administration, as per tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor