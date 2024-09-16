Ladki Bahin scheme: Maharashtra govt receives over 2.40 crore applications

Mumbai, Sep 16 Maharashtra Minister of Women and Child Welfare Aditi Tatkare on Monday said that the state government has so far received more than 2.40 crore applications from the eligible women beneficiaries under the flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"Of the 2.40 crore applications, nearly 1.70 crore, who applied in the month of July, have already been provided financial aid in August. In addition, the government has distributed financial assistance to another 52 lakh women during the programme held in Nagpur on August 31," Tatkare said.

The state government has already extended the time limit for filing applications till the end of September in the wake of a response from the eligible women beneficiaries.

The government is providing a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 crore to the eligible women beneficiaries, and it has so far disbursed over Rs 4,500 crore under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has repeatedly said that the government will increase the financial aid to Rs 3,000 if the MahaYuti government comes back to power after the upcoming Assembly elections.

Tatkare said that the eligible women beneficiaries, who have already received financial aid for July and August, will soon get the same for the month of September as well.

"The government is scrutinising the applications received so far and those received in September. After the scrutiny is over, I am sure that more than 2 crore women will be eligible for financial aid," said Tatkare, adding that the government hopes to provide financial assistance to 2.50 crore eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have reiterated that the Ladki Bahin scheme would not be discontinued, but it would be active forever.

CM Shinde on Sunday said that the government had done sufficient planning before its introduction and the required funds have been allocated.

