Ladki Bahin Yojna to be increased to Rs 2100, assures Maha CM

Mumbai, Dec 5 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the state government will continue the implementation of the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana and it is committed to fulfilling its promise of increasing monthly aid to Rs 2,100 from the present level of Rs 1,500.

At the first press conference after taking over the Chief Minister’s charge at Mantralaya, Fadnavis said that the government would examine if the financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana has been provided to those who were not fit into the prescribed criteria.

He has hinted that the government will focus on the fulfilment of a slew of promises given to the people in the run-up to the state assembly election. The government has earmarked Rs 46,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana in the 2024-25 budget and in November has deposited Rs 7,500 (for July to November) in the bank accounts of over 2.34 crore eligible women beneficiaries.

Fadnavis also made it clear that other welfare and development schemes announced will be continued without any interruptions.

“I would like to assure the people that Maharashtra will have a people-oriented government, a government that will take all the communities along. Difficulties come but we move forward overcoming difficulties. I request to support in these efforts. I want to assure the 14 crore people of Maharashtra through him that this government is going to work transparently and for the people,” he said.

Fadnavis said that the government will give priority to the implementation of interlinking of rivers and expediting the Jalyukt Shivar Yojana in a bid to make Maharashtra drought-free.

Fadnavis said that although MahaYuti has recorded a record win, the government will not suppress the opposition’s voices.

“We will not judge the opponents by their numbers. We don't want to do politics of change, we want to do politics that will show change. We will not judge opponents by their number. We won't play vindictive politics. If the opposition takes up valid issues the government will respect them and respond to them positively. We will see five years of completely stable government. People have given us a majority, so they expect that Maharashtra should get a stable government. The shocks that hit till 2022 should not happen now,” he commented.

Fadnavis denied media reports about differences with Eknath Shinde saying that he has joined the Cabinet as the Deputy Chief Minister honouring his request.

“Even if the roles have changed, the government’s direction remains the same. There will be proper coordination among the MahaYuti partners,” he said.

He showered praise on Eknath Shinde for heading a dynamic government for two and a half years.

“In two and a half years, Maharashtra has increased the pace of development. Maharashtra will not stop now but will further scale a new high. The state will remain on top in every field. The state has regained its number one position in attracting foreign direct investment outsmarting Gujarat and Karnataka,” said Fadnavis.

“Now in the first cabinet meeting, all three of us told the officials that when Eknath Shinde and we first came in the past, we played a 50-over match. Then after Ajit Pawar joined the MahaYuti it was a 20-20 match. Now it is the test match and the state has to proceed by taking forward various schemes already under implementation and in the pipeline,” said Fadnavis.

