Ladli Behna Yojana Scam: Trio Arrested for Defrauding Villagers Using Fake Government IDs in Bhind

Three men were detained for allegedly defrauding women under the guise of raising the installment amount for the Madhya Pradesh government's welfare program for women, known as the "Ladli Behna Yojana." In a coordinated operation, the cyber squad and Bhind's Umri Police made the arrests. A man named Ajay Narwaria filed a complaint with the police. He claimed that three people who claimed to be employed by the Madhya Pradesh government visited his home and they informed him that any qualified lady in his family may have their plan installment increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000; however, they need rs 5,000 in addition to the woman's Aadhaar card and bank passbook.

Along with the money and documents, the scammers also stole Ajay's cell phone.

Also Read: ‘Inappropriate & Misleading’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Nishikant Dubey’s ‘Patak Patak Ke Marenge’ Comment

When the same individuals requested additional villages for their bank account information and Aadhaar, the residents of Pandri village became suspicious and alerted the police.

Shiv Pratap Singh, the Umri police in-charge, and his squad moved swiftly to track down and apprehend the culprits from Bajhai village. The defendant said he was from Gwalior. The three admitted to the crime when being questioned. They acknowledged that they had promised perks under government programs to unaware locals.

To open many bank accounts, they gathered Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, ATM cards, check books, and SIM cards. Cybercriminals in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Haryana then purchased these accounts for between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 each.

Some even willingly donated their accounts, which were also auctioned, for between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

Police found numerous SIM cards, passbooks, chequebooks, and ATM cards, and investigations are still in progress.