Lagarpuria gang's deputy leader, wanted in Gurugram's multi-crore heist, nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 The infamous Vikas Lagarpuria gang's second-in-command, who was wanted in six cases registered in Delhi and Haryana, was nabbed from Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, a Crime Branch official said on Tuesday.

The gangster was identified as Dara Singh aka Dhare, a resident of Najafgarh, and previously involved in 19 cases including murder, extortion, abduction, under the Arms Act, and others.

The officials said that Singh was also involved in theft of Rs 40 crore in Gurugram’s sector 82 in 2021.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sanjay Bhatia said that considering the rise in cases in Delhi/NCR, a team was constituted to nab the gangsters who are involved in armed robbery, murder and attempt to murder incidents.

"Information was received that a gangster namely Dara Singh, sharpshooter and close associate of Vikas Lagarpuria gang is wanted in several cases of Delhi and Haryana and evading his arrest. The team was tasked to work on the case with the direction to trace the wanted gangster. On analysing voluminous data, it was revealed that Singh frequently changes his location.

"On January 28, specific input was received regarding Singh in the area of Delhi near Khajuri Khas. “The team laid a trap near the place of information. At about 3 pm, he came near Khajuri Khas and was eventually nabbed by the team. On his search, a loaded sophisticated revolver (.32 bore) and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession," he said.

The Additional CP further said that Singh came in contact with Vikas Gulia a.k.a Vikas Lagarpuria through Dhirpal a.k.a Kana in 2013 and next year, committed three murders in Karnal, Hisar and Jhajjar (Haryana), several car robberies/dacoities and other crimes on the instruction of Lagarpuria.

"In 2014, he was arrested and was out on bail in 2016. In 2017, he committed another murder in Haryana and other criminal acts in Delhi. In the same year he was again arrested and was out on bail in 2021," said Bhatia.

In 2021, Singh along with his associates was involved in the infamous Rs. 40 crores cash theft/Burglary case of Gurugram (Haryana). “In the said case, Singh along with others, rented a flat at Sector-82, Gurugram and stole 40 crore cash from two flats in the society, on the directions of Lagarpuria. At the time of this incident Lagarpuria was in Dubai on a fake passport after jumping parole," the official said.

