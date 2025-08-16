Laid strong foundation for India's development, good governance: Leaders pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi, Aug 16 As India marked the seventh death anniversary of former Prime Minister and 'Bharat Ratna' Atal Bihari Vajpayee, tributes poured in, praising his dedication to national service and good governance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and paid tributes to the former Prime Minister.

"Former Prime Minister, founding member of the BJP, Bharat Ratna revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji laid a strong foundation for development and good governance while advancing value-based politics. Atal ji was a leader who never compromised on principles and ideology, even if it meant losing his government," HM Shah posted on X.

"Under his leadership, India conducted successful Nuclear tests in Pokhran and delivered a decisive response to enemies in the Kargil War. Through his thoughts and actions, Atal ji will continue to inspire us all to walk the path of national service. On the death anniversary of revered Atal ji, I pay my respects to him," he added.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also took to X and paid heartfelt tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him an "inspiration for countless workers" and "an ideal exemplar of good governance."

"Revered Atal ji dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. From the establishment of the BJP to the building of a robust India, he remained steadfastly committed throughout his life. His thoughts and actions for public service and national upliftment are exemplary for millions of BJP workers," he added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India will remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "tremendous" contributions to the country.

"I pay homage to Atalji on his Punya Tithi. He worked all his life with the resolve of building a strong and prosperous India. The nation will always remember his tremendous contribution," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also took to social media and posted, "Join the nation in paying homage to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his Punya Tithi. His lifelong contributions to nation-building and advancing India's strategic interests will forever be cherished."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to social media and paid homage to the "unparalleled figure in Indian politics," Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him an "eloquent orator" and a "skilled politician."

"Your unique personality, vibrant oratory, and nationalist ideology gave a new direction to Indian politics. Your life is an exemplary model of patriotism, dedication, and service, which will always inspire us to move forward on the path of nation-building," Uttarakhand CM wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his heartfelt tributes to the former Prime Minister, calling him "people's leader" and "fearless guardian of national duty."

Taking to X, he posted, "He was the architect of integrity in Indian politics, the voice of gentleness and restraint in dialogue, the embodiment of morality in national policy, and the flagbearer of national duty. Revered Atal ji was truly a symbol of political dedication. We offer countless salutations to his sacred memories!"

The BJP also took to social media and paid tributes to its founding member, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"A humble tribute on the death anniversary of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, the pathfinder of millions of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, our source of inspiration, former Prime Minister, and Bharat Ratna," the BJP wrote on X.

