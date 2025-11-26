Lakhimpur Kheri Accident: 5 Killed, One Injured After Car Falls Into Sharda Canal on Dhakerwa–Girijapuri Highway

At least five were killed, and one was injured after their car travelling in fell into the Sharda Canal in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased were returning from a wedding ceremony when an Alto car. The surviving driver has been admitted to the nearby hospital, and he is stated to be in a critical condition.'

After the accident, locals from the nearby area went into the Sharda Canal with their torch lights to rescue passengers. However, the car was already submerged. They informed the police, after which they tied the vehicle with a rope and pulled the car out.

The police broke the windscreen of the car and the dead bodies and sent to CHC Ramiya Behar. The accident took place near Paras Purwa village on the Dhakherwa-Girjapuri highway under the jurisdiction of Padua police station in the early hours of Wednesday at around 1 am.

The deceased have been identified as Jitendra (23), Ghanshyam (25) from Ghaghara Barrage of Sujauli police station in Bahraich, Lalji (45) and Suresh (50) from Sisian Purwa.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed that the injured receive proper medical treatment. The Chief Minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and instructed the local administration to reach the site promptly and expedite relief work.