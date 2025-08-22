Lakhimpur Kheri: Father Carries Newborn’s Body in Bag to DM Office in UP; Video Goes Viral

An alleged negligence of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri claimed the life of a newborn. Chaos erupted on Friday afternoon, August 22, when a man reached the District Magistrate’s (DM) office carrying the dead body of the infant in a bag. Taking cognisance of the matter, CMO Dr. Santosh Gupta arrived at the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Vipin Gupta, a resident of Nausar Jogi village in Bhira police station area, told officials that he had admitted his pregnant wife Ruby to Goldar Hospital in Mahevaganj. During delivery, Ruby’s health deteriorated, and she was rushed to another hospital. There, doctors informed him that the baby had died in the womb due to the wrong medication. The baby was later delivered stillborn.

Lakhimpur Kheri Viral Video

In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, a man arrived at the district collectorate with his dead newborn in a bag. The man complained of alleged medical negligence at a private hospital in the district. pic.twitter.com/edlSk5nzMx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 22, 2025

Seeking justice, the angry father carried the newborn’s body in a carry bag to the DM office and pleaded before the CMO. Following this, CMO reached the spot and investigated the matter.