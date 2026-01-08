Lakhpati Didi scheme empowers women in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari, Jan 8 The Lakhpati Didi scheme of the Union government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, undoubtedly, emerged as a powerful medium of self-reliance for women in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district.

Under this ambitious scheme, women are being linked to livelihood opportunities and empowered economically.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide women with skill development training and enable them to take up self-employment.

Many women in the district today are setting inspiring examples by benefitting from this initiative.

In Dhamtari, several women associated with the scheme have started different types of businesses and are steadily moving towards becoming "Lakhpati Didis".

One such beneficiary is Khileshwari Sahu, a resident of Dongardula village. She is engaged in mushroom cultivation from her home.

Khileshwari Sahu said that mushroom production has brought self-reliance and economic prosperity to her family. Through this activity, she earns an annual income of up to around Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking to IANS, Lakhpati Didi Khileshwari Sahu, associated with the Vihan group, said, "I produce mushrooms. From one kilogram of spawn, around 10 kilograms of mushrooms are produced. Currently, I am producing about 12 kilograms of mushrooms, which gives me an income of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in two months. With this income, I am able to meet my family's needs. I am grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this."

Similarly, Jhamin Bai, associated with the Saraswati Self-Help Group, said that she easily received a loan of Rs 3 lakh through the group, which helped her start her business.

She said, "From my shop, I earn around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 every month. The Central government is running several schemes to help women move forward, and for this I would like to thank the Narendra Modi-led Union government."

The story of Sajni Kamar, a woman from the Kamar tribe and a resident of Kharkha village, is also inspiring.

She shared, "Earlier, my financial condition was very weak, and it was difficult to arrange even two meals a day. After joining the Vihan group, I easily received a loan from the government and started a small business. With a loan of Rs 1 lakh, I opened a grocery shop. Now I earn Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month, which has strengthened my family's financial condition and helped us lead a happy life."

Under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, women are connected to self-help groups and provided skill development training so that they can take up self-employment after being trained.

Under the scheme, women are provided interest-free loans ranging from Rs 1 to 5 lakh to start their own businesses.

