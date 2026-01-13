Lakhs gather at Gangasagar Mela as devotees take holy dip ahead of Makar Sankranti

Gangasagar, Jan 13 Devotees in large numbers are arriving at the Gangasagar Mela and taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, offering prayers to the Sun God ahead of Makar Sankranti.

The confluence of the holy River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal is known as Gangasagar, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Hinduism.

The religious fair is held every year on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Kapil Muni's ashram in West Bengal's Gangasagar.

The Gangasagar Mela is regarded as the second-largest Hindu religious fair after the Kumbh Mela. Devotees from across the country travel here annually to take a sacred bath on Makar Sankranti.

The atmosphere at the mela site is filled with religious chants and deep spirituality, as people from different parts of the country have gathered, chanting devotional hymns and songs.

A devotee, Kurma Chaitanya Das, said that he was extremely happy and excited to attend the fair this year.

Speaking to IANS, Das said, "The chanting of the holy names in this age is the means of purifying our consciousness, so that we may become happy and connected with Krishna. The holy names of Krishna and Krishna Himself are non-different. Just as a dirty place can be purified by the sun, our consciousness can also be purified through association with Krishna by chanting His holy names."

The South 24 Parganas district administration is making extensive arrangements to ensure the health, safety, and smooth movement of pilgrims during the mela.

Another devotee, Acharya Manoj Panday, expressed gratitude towards the administration for the arrangements made for the holy fair.

Speaking to IANS, Panday said, "On this sacred spiritual occasion at Kapil Muni Ashram, we warmly welcome all devotees who have arrived from across the country and different states. This marks the third year of the grand Ganga Aarti being performed here."

Pilgrims were also seen offering prayers at Kapil Muni's Temple and seeking blessings.

Millions of pilgrims from across the globe visit the Gangasagar Mela during the chilly hours of Makar Sankranti in the belief that a holy dip here leads to 'moksha'.

It is believed that bathing in the sacred waters washes away sins and sorrows. With this faith, devotees arrive at the ashram chanting the hymn, 'Sab Tirth Bar Bar Ganga Sagar Ekbar'.

Gangasagar is not just a pilgrimage site but a unique confluence of emotion, culture, faith, and belief, symbolising a celebration of life and spiritual devotion.

