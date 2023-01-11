Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal gets 10 yrs' imprisonment in attempt to murder case

Kochi, Jan 11 A court in Lakshadweep on Wednesday sentenced NCP Lok Sabha member Mohammed Faizal from Lakshadweep to 10 years' imprisonment in an attempt to murder case.

Along with Faizal who is the second accused, two of his brothers and another person have also been sent to jail in the same case.

The case pertains to a scuffle that broke out during the 2009 Lok Sabha election campaign, when a Congress leader Mohammed Salleh who was also the son-in-law of late former Lakshadweep Lok Sabha member and Congress veteran P.M.Sayeed, was brutally attacked by a group of people.

Sayeed represented the island for 10 terms before passing away in 2005.

Among those who is alleged to have taken part includes Faizal, his brothers and several others.

In the brutal attack, Salleh was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a private hospital in Kochi.

As Faizal is a serving Lok Sabha member and the punishment exceeding two years, if he does not challenge this verdict and get a relief from the Kerala High Court, his political future could be jeopardised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor