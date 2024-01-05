Lakshadweep Remains Most-Searched Keyword on Google for Second Day After PM Narendra Modi’s Visit

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Lakshadweep remained the most searched keyword on the Google search engine for the second consecutive day since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory and shared a few photos of the picturesque archipelago.

The interest in the Union Territory peaked on Friday, as more than 50,000 users searched for it on Google after the Prime Minister said that he is "still in awe" of the "stunning" beauty of the islands and the "incredible warmth" of its people. "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti.



Watch Video



I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'. The internet also went gaga to see the Prime Minister in a life jacket and trying his hand at snorkeling during his stay. The Prime Minister said that it was an "exhilarating experience".



"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!" he said. Posting a picture of himself relaxing on an armchair by the sea, the Prime Minister said, "In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerizing. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians."

