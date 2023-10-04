Lakshwadeep MP Faizal disqualified again from Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Oct 4 Lakshwadeep MP Mohammad Faizal P.P. has been disqualified again from the Lok Sabha after the Kerala HC refused his plea to suspend his conviction in a case of attempted murder.

In wake of the high court on Tuesday dismissing his plea in the 2009 case, a Lok Sabha notification issued on Wednesday said that Faizal had ceased to be a member of the house as per Article 102 (1) (I) of the Constitution and Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 with effect from the announcing of the sentence by a trial court on January 11, 2023.

Faizal was disqualified on January 13, 2023 following the conviction. However, the Kerala High Court stayed the conviction later in the month but his membership was not restored and he approached the Supreme Court. Before the matter could be taken up by the apex court, the Lok Sabha in March 2023 reversed the disqualification order..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor